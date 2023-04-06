Baby Grizzley, the younger brother of rapper Tee Grizzley, will spend the next four years and nine months behind bars after being sentenced for illegal gun possession by a federal judge.

Grizzley, whose real name is Marcellus Wallace, was convicted back in 2020 on federal weapons charges connected to his arrest. Wallace’s was pulled over and police found four illegal weapons in the vehicle. Federal agents say Wallace attempted to bribe his driver to take the charges for the weapons with an offer of $20,000 cash from the $300,000 record deal he’d just received from the label.

His brother Tee Grizzley has yet to comment on his brother’s federal sentnece.

