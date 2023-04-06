Rapper Latto says she’s considering taking a mental health break from social media because commenters make her feel self-conscious about her looks.

The “Big Energy” rapper opened up social media heightens her insecurities in the premiere episode of her Apple Music show “777 Radio.”

The 24-year-old Rap Game star told her guest Chloe Bailey that internet trolls say she looks like an “old white woman.”

“It’s all because of social media,” Latto told Chloe. “It just, like you said, heightens your insecurities. I never thought I looked old until I read it on the internet. Now I just think I look like an old white woman.”

“You don’t look old,” Chloe told Latto. “That’s crazy!”

Latto, real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens, was born to a white mother and Black father.

She said trolls made fun of the way she sat in her chair at last year’s VMAs. Latto explained she was trying to avoid comments about her attire because she was wearing a corset. But when she went online, she saw people making lewd comments about her body.

“Next thing you know, I see things going around, ‘She looked like she about to have sex with the chair,’” she quoted one troll.

“I’m like, ‘Now, hold on. Wait a minute. I can’t just sit down?’ I’m like, ‘Now, I’m not even gyrating on the chair. I am sitting like this.’ I’m sitting like this looking forward.”

Watch the 12:48 mark in the video below.