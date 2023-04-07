18-Year-Old Charged With Breaking Into Michael Jordan’s Estate

An 18 year-old man, Raiden K. Hagedorn, was arrested in Highland Park, IL for breaking into Michael Jordan’s estate.

LMCS reports:

Police arrested and charged a Mundelein man after receiving a burglary in progress call at Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate in Highland Park Tuesday.

Residents reported seeing numerous Highland Park police officers responding with emergency lights activated around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrested Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, in connection with the incident, according to a police report.

Hagedorn was charged with criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property. All three charges are misdemeanors.