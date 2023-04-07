Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to 34 felonies of falsification of business records. His charges made an impact on Hip-Hop, with many offering their opinions on social media. That included Kodak Black, who received a pardon from Trump as he left office.

Hitting Instagram Live, Black sounded off.

“I feel like these people on some other s—. So they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up n—a, he a real n—a. He’ll let a b—h do anything. Trump a real n—a., man, a soldier.”

You can hear Kodak break it all down below.

In more Trump & Hip-Hop. Did you know that Meek Mill and former President Donald Trump have the same lawyer? Trump was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan yesterday (April 4.). On hand with him was his band of lawyers, including Joe Tacopina, who previously represented the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper.

Seeing the courtroom picture of Trump online, Meek grabbed it and brought it to his Instagram story to cosign how skilled Taocpina is as a lawyer and throwing some attributes to Trump’s credit.

“Trump graduated from the streets…sharing criminal lawyers as ys [with us]…Joe Tactical.”

Joe Tacopina represented Meek Mill in 2017 after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Meek would only serve five months. You can learn more about that here.