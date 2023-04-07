Two intense fan bases collide as Youngboy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj deliver another collaboration in the new single “WTF.” The release is ahead of Youngboy’s forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home album.

The new hit brings in an emphatic question from Youngboy: “Who the fuck these new faces? Around inside my business?”

Nicki tags in and lets the world know that she got Louisiana’s legend back on all matters. “Cross YoungBoy then you cross the queen, all them internet games turn boys to memes,” Minaj raps. “Keep sleeping on the team, we gon’ pause your dreams.”

You can check out the new single below and can double back in a couple of weeks for the full Don’t Try This At Home album from NBA Youngboy.