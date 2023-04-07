At The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Lil Wayne launched his sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour, presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation. The iconic rapper performed recent songs like “God Did” in addition to classics like “A Milli,” “Fireman,” and “I’m Me.”


Lil Wayne will take the tour to Omaha on Friday before continuing on to Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and more, before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. Weezy F Baby will also be on hand at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival on April 28 weekend.

Images from the opening night are available below.

The full run of dates is available below, and additional information is here.

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena* 

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee 

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius 

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit 

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY 

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues 

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater 

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia 

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring 

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte 

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz 

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle 

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City 

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory 

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works 

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues 

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena* 

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues 

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues 

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater 

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex 

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium 

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren 

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA 

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic 

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern 