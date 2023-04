Welcome to the return of Rae Sremmurd. It’s time to dive into their new album, Sremm4Life.

The new releases comes from EarDrummers and Interscope, bringing in production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, and more. The two features to the album belong to Young Thug and Future.

The album is the first since 2018’s SR3MM, creating a welcomed return for the duo’s fans. Hop into the new album below.

