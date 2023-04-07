The Brooklyn Nets’ 2023–24 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform was released has been revealed, and it was designed in collaboration with renowned Brooklyn-based artist KAWS. This is the first time KAWS has worked with a professional sports team, as the uniform was created as part of a two-year collaboration between the Nets and the artist.

The most noticeable aspects of KAWS’ artwork are combined with authentic features in the Nets’ newest City Edition uniform. The new City Edition jersey takes inspiration from KAWS’ 10-part art piece titled TENSION, bringing in the essence of abstract paintings in a bold color palette. The signature “XX” from Kaws is featured on the waistband of the shorts and the team name is on the jersey in KAWS graphic style, which also takes over the emblem on the shorts.

“As a proud Brooklyn resident, I was thrilled when the Nets asked me to create a new uniform design,” said KAWS. “The history, community, and passion of this borough create an energy that inspires my studio practice, the players, and the fans. My design aims to capture the vibrancy that we experience daily when navigating Brooklyn.”

“The Brooklyn Nets brand transcends the court in many ways, and we are excited to partner with another Brooklyn icon, KAWS, to deepen our connection to the borough with this newest City Edition uniform,” said Andrew Karson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets. “Brooklyn is home to some of the world’s greatest creators across genres of culture including fashion and the arts, and we feel inspired to have the unique ability to marry basketball with the best of our borough. This collaboration continues our journey of partnering with local legends to share what makes Brooklyn so special with the world. KAWS has a longstanding history of creating in Brooklyn, and as a globally-renowned talent and one of the most in-demand artists of our time, he was our top choice to serve as our next City Edition partner. We look forward to working alongside him and identifying authentic opportunities to celebrate the culture and community of Brooklyn together in the years to come.”

The Nets’ 2023-24 City Edition uniforms and merchandise collection will be available for purchase online at netsstore.com and in person at the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics, beginning this fall.