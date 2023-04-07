SOURCE SPORTS: Tyreek Hill Says He Will ‘Call It Quits’ After Dolphins Contract Expires

Football fans, you better enjoy Tyreek Hill while you can. The star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins already has his eyes on the end of his career.

Hill popped up on the Totally Offensive podcast and revealed when this contract is over, he will leave the NFL.

“I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m gonna call it quits,” Hill said. “I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

He added, “So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet.”

Hill revealed the launch should come at the end of April and he wants to bring content creators and athletes into the fold.

Hill’s four-year, $120 million contract runs through the 2026 season.