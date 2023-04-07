A case of death has been determined for the late Lance Reddick. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Reddick passed due to heart disease.

The cause of death was determined to be Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. Reddick also opted to be cremated.

Reddick died in his Studio City home on March 17 and what was assumed to be natural causes. He can currently be seen in John Wick 4.

In addition, Reddick was known for his roles in The Wire, Oz, Angel Has Fallen, and more. He was 60 years old at the time of death.