All three of the men found guilty in the murder of XXXTentacion have been sentenced to life in prison.

TMZ notes the three, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, know their fates but the fourth man, who pled guilty to second-degree murder, Robert Allen, will be sentenced at a later date.

Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams were charged and found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery for their roles in the murder of XXXTentacion outside a motorsport dealer in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

XXXTentacion was murdered after leaving the dealer on June 18, 2018. He and a passenger were boxed in by an SUV, leading to the ambush and murder. XXXTentacion was shot multiple times. Taken away was a Louis Vuitton duffle bag with $50,00o in cash. XXX’s jewelry was also stolen.

Allen informed the courts Williams was the getaway driver, and Newsome took the money. Newsome and Boatwright were stated to execute the armed robbery.