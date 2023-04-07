On this date in 1987, Philly’s most celebrated Hip Hop duo released their first album.

Famed rapper and actor Will Smith, also known as “The Fresh Prince” and his hilarious on-and-off-screen partner Jeff Townes aka DJ Jazzy Jeff, dropped their first project on the Jive/RCA imprint.

As two of the pioneers of Philly Hip Hop, Dj Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince were the first artists from the “City of Brotherly Love” to perform at the coveted Union Square, which prompted the live title track. They were there during a time when if you were wack, not only did you get booed, but the Brooklyn kids would end up leaving the Square with something you came there with. “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” was a storytelling anthem that was only rivaled by the likes of the great Slick Rick. This ten-track LP was just the tip of the iceberg of what this dynamic duo had in store for them in their future.

Salute to Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith and Ready Rock C for this classic piece of Hip Hop history!