DJ Holiday is here to tell you that you don’t need “No Stress,” reminding folks all around the world to live their life to the fullest without any worries. With life, there are always ups and downs and highs and lows — and we can appreciate any music that promotes positivity and upliftment.

Today, the Atlanta native returns to unleash his newest single titled “No Stress,” enlisting two of the rap game’s favorite artists, Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis. All three artists joined forces to shoot the official music today in Los Angeles, and the energy on set was unmatched. Nothing but laughter filled the studio.

The hook sees Wiz singing, “I don’t stress, I got a check” repeatedly, as O.T. delivers a high-energy, braggadocious verse and Wiz follows suit.

Holiday speaks on the all-star collab, “O.T. has always been one of my favorites and I always told him we was gon’ get one in every time he came to Atlanta. So I sent him the beat, he destroyed the hook and I thought it was instant heat. It was definitely giving me a ‘Push It’ and “Cut It’ vibes.” Only thing missing was my Pittsburgh big dog, Wiz Khalifa!! His fanbase is next level and they always showed me love from ‘Cabin Fever 2’ days so I thought it was only right knowing how big this record could possibly be to put him on it! ‘No Stress’ was born from there.”

DJ Holiday has worked with all the greats, and his tagline “Holiday Season!” ensues instant nostalgia. He currently hosts an afternoon slot for the Atlanta radio station Streetz 94.5 during the weekdays.