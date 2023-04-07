Blxst is back, dropping off a new video for his track “Passionate,” featuring Roddy Ricch. The new single is a call to how far both have come and enjoying the success their hard work has earned.

The visual shows sold-out crowds, expensive cars, and beautiful views of Los Angeles. The new video is directed by Mayowa and Blu. The single can be found on the Just For Clarity 2 project.

After a year that saw his first Grammy nominations, Blxst returned with his new EP Just For Clarity 2, released via Red Bull Records/EVGLE. The four-pack features Larry June, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and Terrace Martin.

“‘Passionate’ is bigger than a song to me,” Blxst says of the project. “I like to look at it more as a mindset, especially working with Roddy on this record. I think it’s dope to see somebody’s success go from zero to a hundred, especially somebody from the hometown. I just remember us being in a studio before anybody knew who we were and we had that same drive and passion. This track is a look back at that, seeing where we were, where we are, where we’re going, and what brought us here today.”

The new EP serves as a homecoming project, celebrating his role in the city as one of the most talented artists.

Blxst adds, “’Just for Clarity 2′ is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what’s going on in real-time. When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It’s a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP. I call it a flawless four pack because it’s intentionally short and sweet, but it’s also an appetizer before the debut.”

You can hear the project below.