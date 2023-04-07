Rapper Cardi B just revealed she’s still earning “millions” of dollars from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The Bronx beauty celebrated with her team who congratulated her on the success of the fifth anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut LP.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi is seen in the studio with her producer, J. White Did It, and engineer, Evan LaRay, as she reacts to receiving a bottle of wine, strawberry-laced cupcakes and a cake reading: “Happy 5th Anniversary!”

“What my team got me, guys!” Cardi exclaims in the clip. “Yeah! Five years! I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthafuckin’ album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing,” she adds with a laugh.

Over a billion views on YouTube!