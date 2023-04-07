XXXTentacion’s mother is not holding her tongue. With the killers of her son convicted and sentenced to life in prison, XXX’s mom, Cleopatra, had some choice words for the men.

During court, one of the convicted men, Michael Boatwright, was caught blowing kisses at the in-court cam. Cleopatra’s response, “Buttright (not a typo) will now get the kiss he wants so bad.”

TMZ captured her messages to Newsome and Williams as well, “My hope for these other gentlemen is they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap.”

TMZ also notes the three, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, know their fates but the fourth man, who pled guilty to second-degree murder, Robert Allen, will be sentenced at a later date.

Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams were charged and found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery for their roles in the murder of XXXTentacion outside a motorsport dealer in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

XXXTentacion was murdered after leaving the dealer on June 18, 2018. He and a passenger were boxed in by an SUV, leading to the ambush and murder. XXXTentacion was shot multiple times. Taken away was a Louis Vuitton duffle bag with $50,00o in cash. XXX’s jewelry was also stolen.

Allen informed the courts Williams was the getaway driver, and Newsome took the money. Newsome and Boatwright were stated to execute the armed robbery.