Singer/Musician H.E.R. Credits Q-Tip As Her Favorite MC: ‘He Put Me On To So Much Music’

The intricately talented musician H.E.R.—one of the fastest rising young stars has labeled her favorite rapper –of all time. H.E.R. crowned Q-Tip the Abstract of the infamous group A Tribe Called Quest her number one emcee.

Currently showcasing an immense creativity holding an Academy Award, an Emmy and five Grammys, she has also recently launched her acting career, starring as Belle in the recent ABC special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. She will join the all-star cast of “The Color Purple” musical film adaptation as “Squeak” later this year.

H.E.R. recently lended her time to inspire 100 students from around the world at Disney Dreamers Academy 20023 and surprised three teens pursuing music with an autographed guitar.

The Source Magazine caught up with the singer/songwriter and asked her what artist she relates to the most. In true fashion of someone with an old soul, the 25-year old instrumentalist revealed more.

“I don’t know who I relate to the most, but one of my favorite rappers of all time is Q-Tip…. I actually got to meet him one time and he put me onto so much music. And I didn’t realize how much music he was inspired by outside of hip hop. He to me just focuses on having fun with the music and making people feel something without kind of trying.Just kind of being him.”