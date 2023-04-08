According t several reports, the father and son who was allegedly recorded beating and robbing disgraced Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have been released from jail.

43-year-old Rafael Medina Jr. and his 23-year-old son Octavius Medina have been released on house arrest in Palm County after signing a promissory note with a bail bond company. Rafael was released on a $52K bond while his son was cut loose on a $22K surety bond. Their co-defendant, 25-year-old Anthony Maldonado, signed a $22K surety bond as well, but remans in custody at Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Center, according to court records.

All three were charged with battery and robbery of the “Gummo” rapper and are slated for court appearances next month.

Advertisement

On March 30, Maldonado and the father/son team were arrested on suspicion of assaulting Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, inside an LA Fitness gym in Palm Beach County, Florida and recorded the entire ordeal.

Tekashi gave a statement to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s investigators, telling them that his attackers took the key fob to his Lambo, Balenciaga sneakers and an iPhone.

Rumors have circulated that the attack was due to 6ix9ine’s allegiance to Mexico over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month, but authorities say that Medina Jr. is a high ranking member of the Latin King, which is an ally to the Bloods gang. Tekashi famously aided federal prosecutors to convict several of his Blood co-defendants of racketeering and violent crimes, resulting in a sentence of jail and house arrest.

As part of the conditions of release from jail, the three defendants signed papers agreeing to obey all laws, not possess weapons, and appear for scheduled court hearings. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s website says its house arrest program allows participants to obtain employment and requires them to wear an ankle monitor.