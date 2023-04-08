Powerhouse singer/songwriter LaTocha from the multi-platinum selling group Xscape releases her music video for her latest single “Afraid,” out today. The video showcases a vulnerable LaTocha in rare form as she calls out for God to help her in her most dire time of need.

The self-directed visual (co-directed by JMo Horton & Rich Laru) begins with LaTocha returning home from a night out, wearing what has now become known as the “infamous” green dress. As LaTocha enters her home on an incredible high, her spirit is instantly deflated as she begins to receive an overload of notifications with the headline “LaTocha Scott sends Xscape into a fashion frenzy,” followed by another that proclaims her husband has a secret love child on the way.

“I’m afraid to trust again, I’ve been lost so pull me in, I still need you, so don’t move, ‘cuz I can’t live this life by myself,” LaTocha professes in the chorus.

She is seen almost in a state of spiritual surrender, questioning why God has put her through so much and how she is going to make it out alive. As LaTocha sings, her frustration and pain is palpable, and her words take on a new level of meaning. She pleads with God to help her through her most difficult time – to provide strength, courage and resilience.