Last year, Brookyn rapper Nasir Fisher aka Nas Blixky was shot and killed in Brooklyn and today, one of his friends was arrested and charged with trying to avenge the drill rapper’s death.

Taj Zeigler, 22, was charged on Friday with attempting to shoot the man believed to be responsible for Nas Blixky’s death. Zeigler is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Federal Detention Center.

It has been reported that no one was injured in the shooting.

Zeigler was identified in video surveillance at the crime scene and was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.