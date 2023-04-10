If at first you don’t succeed, try again? That seems to be the mantra of Billy McFarland, the organizer of the infamous Fyre Fest music festival that spiraled into chaos and disaster, leaving thousands stranded in the Bahamas for a concert event that never materialized.

However, almost exactly six years to the date that the original Fyre Fest spiraled into disaster, McFarland seems to be ready to give it another go, tweeting his plans for Fyre Fest II and inviting fans to tell him why they should be invited.

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.



Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

Naturally, the responses were every bit as hilarious as expected with some respondents volunteering to bring food and water with others offering their therapy or DJ-ing services. One user gave the response: “Because I’m forklift certified.”

The first Fyre Fest, which was set to happen over two weekends (April 28–30 and May 5–7, 2017) had teased major headliners such as Ja Rule, Blink 182, and Lil Yachty with A-list celebrities such as Kendall Jenner promoting the event on their social media. However, no performances took place and McFarland ended up pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud charges and serving just over four years of his original six year prison sentence.

While McFarland may be free and planning a comeback event, one thing is likely certain- the event will not be held in the Bahamas again. Aviation Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, said that the Bahamas will not endorse or approve any event in associated with McFarland, stating that he “is considered to be a fugitive.”