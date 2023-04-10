Last month, Creed supporting actor Jonathan Majors was accused of domestic assault, but the estranged girlfriend has since retracted her accusations. Those allegations ran parallel with the promotion of the third installment of the boxing flick, with many people criticizing both Majors and Michael B. Jordan’s appearances at public events. Now, Dipset general Cam’Ron said that his sole reason for not watching the new Creed movie was because of a photo shoot featuring Jordan and Majors.

Cam took to IG to post an image from the shoot between the two actors, with the caption reading, “This was the reason I didn’t see ‘Creed.’”

Even Fabolous chimed in on the post, saying, “This was a funny promo shoot for a boxing movie.”

