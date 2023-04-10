Doja Cat is putting the rap game on notice: she is ditching pop and coming strong with the bars. Hitting Twitter, the multi-talented star revealed she is sliding away from pop, penning “no more pop.”
Doubling down in her forthcoming sound, Doja says she heard her critics:
i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.– Doja Cat
Interacting with fans, Doja revealed, “pop isnt exciting to me anymore” and she will talk her shit on the album.
Advertisement
You can see her messages below.