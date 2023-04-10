Doja Cat is putting the rap game on notice: she is ditching pop and coming strong with the bars. Hitting Twitter, the multi-talented star revealed she is sliding away from pop, penning “no more pop.”

Doubling down in her forthcoming sound, Doja says she heard her critics:

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will. – Doja Cat

Interacting with fans, Doja revealed, “pop isnt exciting to me anymore” and she will talk her shit on the album.

pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

i do that on the album — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 9, 2023

You can see her messages below.