At The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y debuted a live demonstration of the music-making process behind their eagerly awaited and collaborative EP “For Motivational Use Only.”

Bringing South Side to The Eastern, Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y gave concertgoers a live demonstration of the music-making process behind their recently released EP. The stage set was made to resemble Dupri’s renowned Atlanta recording studio. The audience was also exposed to behind-the-scenes video footage of their real studio sessions during the performance, providing them a genuine glimpse into the recording process between the two musicians. The renowned producer also performed the tunes live while the rapper from Jet Life Recordings told stories about the creation of each song.

Dupri gave an audio introduction to the audience before he and Spitta launched into a performance of the EP’s “SoSo Jet,” “Never Enough,” and “Off The Lot” with 2 Chainz. Before he and Dupri resumed the EP with “Screen Fall” and their most recent hit, “Never Fall Off,” featuring T.I., the New Orleans-based rapper took hold of the stage and performed a few fan favorites. Before the show’s second half began, the Grammy® Award-winning producer gave a solo performance of R&B and Hip-Hop hits, including “Money Ain’t A Thang,” which features Jay-Z. “Fortune 500” and their debut hit “Essence Fest” served as the concert’s closer.

Advertisement

You can see images from the night below and hear the full project here.