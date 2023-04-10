Former New York Giants star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., is headed to Baltimore. OBJ will sign a one-year, $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. $15 million of the contract is guaranteed.

The move comes as Lamar Jackson is asking out of the franchise, one that notably never provided him with a lead wide receiver option. According to ESPN, the deal closed just ahead of OBJ’s visit to the New York Jets.

Beckham broke the news by sharing a picture of his son in a Ravens jersey.

Aside from the Jets, Beckham also visited the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.