The Los Angeles Lakers have increased their roster for their playoff run. According to ESPN, the Lake Show has added Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison to their rotation for the remainder of the season.

Thompson comes to the Lakers after a playoff run with the Chicago Bulls last season. In the closing run for the Bulls, Thompson averaged 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds of the bench. He previously teamed with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shaquille Harrison joints the team as point guard support. Spending time in the G League, Harrison averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 32 games.

Head coach Darvin Ham stated the moves were to “shore up” both their front and back courts.

On Thompson, Ham said, “Championship pedigree. Great guy to be around, great teammate, I’ve heard nothing but great things about him. And having coached against him for a bunch of years, he and I have always had a great rapport throughout his career.”

The Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Tuesday Play-In Game.