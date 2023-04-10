The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a tough spot ahead of their NBA play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In their season closer on Sunday, Wolves center Rudy Gobert can be seen swinging at his teammate Kyle Anderson in the huddle.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

To make matters worse for the team, forward Jaden McDaniels broke his hand after he punched a wall in frustration. The Wolves were able to pull out a 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

After sending Rudy Gobert home for punching a teammate, Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand punching a wall.



Timberwolves are playoff ready. pic.twitter.com/MvZBMUqC2P — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2023

According to ESPN, Gobert was sent home for the day and the team would determine further punishment. The moment was sparked by a verbal altercation. Gobert was reportedly told “shut the f— up, b—-” and that’s what led to the attack. Gobert issued an apology via Twitter.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

“Tempers flare, you’re in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is,” Anderson said. “You know, s— happens. It’s not the first time something like that has happened.”

As for McDaniels, he has a season-ending fracture and he will not be available for the Lakers game.