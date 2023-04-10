The beef between T.I. and Boosie Badazz is over after the two come across each other at the airport. In case you missed it, during Boosie’s Vlad TV residency, he called T.I. a snitch for statements the rapper made on a podcast he once hosted.

HipHopDX notes the two were alongside each other in St. Louis after a show they both were scheduled for, and it appears to have been a peaceful situation, which would confirm a recent statement from T.I.

Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023

T.I. says he and Boosie Badazz have come to an agreement with the latter knowing he “misspoke” about The King’s criminal case. Appearing on TMZ, T.I. stated any ill feelings were gone.

“I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline,” Tip shared. “It ain’t no beef.”

T.I. would laugh off the concept that it was a marketing concept in the talk with TMZ, revealing that the situation would be handled privately, “the way it should’ve been in the first place,” T.I. added.

He would go on to state that the two are prioritizing being an example for their children.

After a weeklong back-to-back, which included a diss from Boosie, a response from T.I., and even input from people like Mysonne, T.I. pulled up at the Trap City Cafe in Atlanta with his paperwork.

In case you missed it, Boosie canceled a joint album with T.I. after he seemingly admitted to placing criminal blame on his dead cousin to avoid charges. Boosie called him a rat, and T.I. asked for him to pull up and have the conversation in person.

While at Trap City, T.I. pulled out his documents.

“I got some paperwork to show them,” T.I. said. “And when you leave up out this muthafucka, please let a muthafucka know that the paperwork was present, and if they wasn’t here, they shouldn’t be saying a muthafuckin’ thing about the king.”

He also stated he was waiting on one special guest, most likely Boosie, but “he ain’t here to see my paperwork.”

“I’m right here in the center, you hear me? So, come on if you got something to say about me.”

