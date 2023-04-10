The world is going crazy over The Super Mario Bros Movie. The movie is now the biggest global opening for an animated film. The movie made a total of $377.5 million, $172.8 million of that total comes from international tickets.

According to Deadline, the film is potentially a billion-dollar film if the performance continues on this trajectory. The film is now the biggest video game adaptation ever and the fourth-biggest Hollywood opening movie since the beginning of the pandemic.

Showing the power of the film, The Super Mario Bros movie opened to $27.4 million in Mexico, the third biggest opening weekend for the country in all time. The film is still to come to the Korean and Japan markets.

The Super Mario Bros. movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charles Martinet, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, and more.