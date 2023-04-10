Chloë is not new to this. Making the runs to support her new album in Pieces, the rising star shared an image of her with Beyonce when she was five years old.

Chloë was a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and detailed working with the global superstar for The Fighting Temptations. “She was so nice to me, and even at the wrap party, she’d hold me, and we’d dance the night away,” Chloë said.

To close March, Chlöe dropped her debut album, In Pieces. The new 14-track album features Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, and Future.

The In Pieces cover brings Bailey holding a heart in her hand while wearing a white dress. In a separate note, Bailey revealed the album is developed to connect with her fans.

“In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take. In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.”

You can hear the album in full below.