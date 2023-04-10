The road to Conway The Machine’s major label Shady/Interscope Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, was undeniably impactful and incredibly redemptive. Universally hailed by critics and fans alike, the album was also his commercial breakthrough, as God Don’t Make Mistakes rose to the top of DSP charts and was also his highest-charting Billboard project to date.

While God Don’t Make Mistakes was Conway’s de-facto origin story, it will also serve as the bridge to the next phase of his already decorated career; which begins with his next album Won’t He Do It.



After sharing the album’s first single, “Super Bowl,” which featured Sauce Walka and Juicy J, Conway The Machine releases Won’t He Do It’s second single and first visual “Quarters/Brucifix” featuring Westside Gunn. Filmed on location in Paris, the dual single features production from Khrysis on “Quarters,” (which also includes a vocal clip from the late Combat Jack—RIP) along with the Westside Gunn assisted, and Daringer produced “Brucifix.”

In addition to the release of Won’t He Do It’s second single. Conway also announced the Won’t He Do It Spring Tour featuring Sauce Walka and his fellow Drumwork artist Jae Skeese, which will touch down in 18 cities starting on 5-26 in Chicago. You can visit Conway’s digital HQ for all corresponding tour dates.

“I wanted to tap back in with my bro, Khrysis, and give em that feel that my fans know me for providing” Conway commented to Complex. I also wanted to set the tone for my new album.”

Conway The Machine’s new solo album, Won’t He Do It, will be released this spring.

“Quarters”is now available at all DSP’s via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE