On the most recent episode of the AllHipHop podcast, Dipset Capo Jim Jones gave an account of being in the studio with Jay-Z and having so many Blood gang members with him that Hov himself had to address the situation.

Jones spoke to AHH owner Chuck Creekmur about a time in the legendary Baseline Studios with the old Roc-A-Fella team, saying, “We were right in Harlem, so we ain’t have to cross no bridges or nothing to get there. It was literally a seven-minute ride to get down there. We used to come in there all the time. Me piling in there with like 20 Bloods with me.”

Jones said, “[Jay-Z] looking at me like I’m crazy. One day I came in there with so many Bloods, Jay was like, ‘Come here, come here, come here.’ Like he was my uncle.” According to the Harlem rapper, Hov said, “I’m not worried about all the Bloods you bring here. I don’t care about none of that. But when you bring the gangsters in here, make sure the gangsters holler at me before anything else ’cause this is my house.”

