The Yeezy Mafia Twitter page is back active, stating they are “ready to celebrate the Future.” Could this signal to a return of the Adidas and Kanye West partnership? That is yet to be seen.

Sneaker News noticed the return of the collective, a page that started as Yeezy sneaker resellers, branching out to becoming a source of all adidas and Yeezy partnered projects.

The page was silent for five months before this return. We’re back and ready to celebrate the Future Our journey with Ye is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and passion Since 7 years we started, we will continue Our community is a source of strength and inspiration, and we’re proud to be a part of it We come together as a community and will keep inspiring each other This is the beginning Thanks Everyone.

You can see the post below and be on the lookout for more details.

