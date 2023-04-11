Akademiks Talks Becoming VP with ‘Uncle Trump’ at UFC Event: ‘No Way You’d Be Worse Than Kamala’

Fresh off an indictment, Donald Trump is standing next to one of Hip-Hop’s most controversial figures, DJ Akademiks. Big T and Big Ak were on hand at UFC 287 in Miami, which made for a Kodak moment between the two.

“Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being His Vice President 2024. Bruh told me ‘no way you’d be worse than Kamala,’” wrote on the picture of his Cageside moment.

The pockets of Hip-Hop support continue to rise after Trump was arraigned on Tuesday (Apr. 4), pleading not guilty to 34 felonies of falsification of business records. His charges made an impact on Hip-Hop, with many offering their opinions on social media. That included Kodak Black, who received a pardon from Trump as he left office.

Hitting Instagram Live, Black sounded off.

“I feel like these people on some other s—. So they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up n—a, he a real n—a. He’ll let a b—h do anything. Trump a real n—a., man, a soldier.”

You can hear Kodak break it all down below.

In more Trump & Hip-Hop. Did you know that Meek Mill and former President Donald Trump have the same lawyer? On hand at arraignment was Trump’s band of lawyers, including Joe Tacopina, who previously represented the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper.

Seeing the courtroom picture of Trump online, Meek grabbed it and brought it to his Instagram story to cosign how skilled Tacopina is as a lawyer and throw some attributes to Trump’s credit.

“Trump graduated from the streets…sharing criminal lawyers as ys [with us]…Joe Tactical.”

Joe Tacopina represented Meek Mill in 2017 after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Meek would only serve five months. You can learn more about that here.