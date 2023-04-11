LSU basketball star Angel Reese will make the White House trip after all. Reese originally denied the championship customary pull-up after First Lady Jill Biden thought it would be cool to invite both the LSU Tigers and the team they beat, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“You don’t get that experience ever … and I know my team probably wants to go for sure, and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go,” Reese said to Sportscenter.

She added, “I’m a team player. I’m going to do what’s best for the team. I’m the captain.”

You can hear it all from Angel Reese below.