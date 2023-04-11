Bad Bunny announced that he launched a new sports management agency, Rimas Sports, in partnership with Rimas Entertainment. Rimas Sports will offer a variety of services, including agent management, brand relations and marketing, public relations, performance and skills training, financial advisors, concierge, and logistics. The company will cater to the Latin community.

Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will serve as an ambassador for the company. On Rimas’ list of clients are two of the most prominent players in the SF Giants organization: infielder Wilmer Flores and shortstop Marco Luciano. Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal, an All-Star last year, has also joined Rimas Sports.

We are thrilled to break into a new industry with the launch of Rimas Sports,” said Assad, the Rimas Entertainment CEO. “In the music world we accomplished success by knowing how to develop talent, helping our clients reach their vision by catering to their unique needs. Assad went on to say that the agency’s mission is to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports. He stated that they know what it takes to lead a promising star to the top and are ready to offer the same best-in-class services and unique approach to clients in a new industry to help them achieve their goals.

This new venture is an expansion of that mission that aims to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports.