Devin Booker unveiled the most recent iteration of Converse’s most recognizable design, the Chuck 70, in the tunnel before last night’s Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game.

Devin Booker’s third NBA All-Star collaboration with Converse is brought to life with the shoe and a short film that goes along with it. They capture his idea for a modernized Chuck 70.

Booker’s fondness for the Chuck 70 is well known; in 2022, he declared the sneaker to be his favorite and displayed his big collection. It’s a mainstay of the tunnel fit titan’s classic, minimalist wardrobe, so much so that Booker asked Converse to design and produce his version of the silhouette. Booker simplified it to create a blank canvas ready for a simple, classic aesthetic.

Converse, a company built on the principle of creative expression, and Booker are working together to produce a short film that will realize his cinematic vision. The movie shows Booker traveling across the desert to an unspecified destination while fusing iconic American imagery with an iconic silhouette, pointing to his continued quest of a legacy both on and off the court.

An undyed egret canvas upper, a tonal embroidered Chuck patch, and a clean tape midsole without pinstripes or toe bumpers are how Booker realized his concept for the style. On April 12, the Converse x Devin Booker Chuck 70 will be accessible worldwide via Converse.com and the Nike SNKRS app. On April 13, it will also be accessible at Foot Locker and a few other retailers.

You can see the sneaker below.