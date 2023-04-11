Doja Cat is among the first celebrities to lose her verified check on Twitter. It’s not sure if she lost the check due to the Twitter Blue subscription service or some other Twitter-related issue, but she spoke out about it.

Replying to a fan who questioned her verified status, she wrote, “Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Boom, there’s that.

Speaking to a fan who questioned being a loser since they have a check, Doja Cat made a brief statement. “you have a higher chance of being one for sure. people buy blue ticks to feel important not because they built anything meaningful,” she wrote.

You can see her statements below.

Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people. https://t.co/OGiW2xtgRV — TAKE IT BACK (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023