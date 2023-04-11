Joyner Lucas has returned with his new single, “Blackout,” featuring Future. The single is the introduction to his forthcoming new album, Not Now, I’m Busy.

In “Blackout,” Joyner delivers ferocious words and displays his quick flow. In the song, he raps about his desire to become a billionaire and level up to lead an opulent lifestyle. Future adds his own flavor to the song when the tempo changes as he brags about his toxicity.

Not Now, I’m Busy will be Joyner’s first album in three years. Also, this year, Lucas will have his acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in a movie that will drop in 2023-24.

You can hear the new single below.