Kim Kardashian wears many hats, including mother, reality television star, social media personality, lawyer, entrepreneur… and now actress.

Today, Kim posted a video to her 352 million followers on Instagram, revealing she will be joining the next season of American Horror Story on FX. The brief trailer showed Kim Kardashian’s name alongside actress and TikTok star Emma Roberts, who also boasts a huge online presence, including 19.7 million followers on Instagram.

The teaser included a creepy version of “Rock-a-bye, Baby,” at the end revealing a voice that whispers, “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

While Kim has most famously been known for her role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which recently celebrated its 20th season, now, it looks like she’s diving head first into scripted television.

Ryan Murphy, writer and director of American Horror Story, states, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Halley Fieffer has been appointed the sole showrunner for this chapter of AHS. Allegedly, Murphy was impressed by Kim’s exciting hosting gig on Saturday Night Live back in 2021 and reached out last summer to have her join AHS.