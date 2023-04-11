Lil Baby is going on tour this summer and he is touching every spot in the nation. Hitting social media, Baby announced the “It’s Only Us Tour.”

Joining Lil Baby on the run across the nation will be GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The tour will start in Houston in July before touching Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, April 13 at local time. You can see the promotion for the tour and the full run of dates below. Be sure to check your city’s tour date for artist availability.

07/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/02 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/07 — Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum

09/08 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 –Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena