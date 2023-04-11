Lil Baby is going on tour this summer and he is touching every spot in the nation. Hitting social media, Baby announced the “It’s Only Us Tour.”
Joining Lil Baby on the run across the nation will be GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.
The tour will start in Houston in July before touching Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, April 13 at local time. You can see the promotion for the tour and the full run of dates below. Be sure to check your city’s tour date for artist availability.
07/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/02 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/07 — Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum
09/08 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/11 –Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena