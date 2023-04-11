Earlier this week, the mother of late production great J Dilla opened up her son’s catalovia STEM Player, dropping ten new songs in an exclusive partnership between the Yancey family and STEM.

The new catalog of songs – as well as an exclusive mini from the eyes of Ma Dukes on J DILLA’s legacy, will be available to all subscribers, which will be instantly accessible to all Stem Player customers.

Alex Klein, cofounder and CEO of Stem, said, “Stem is about new forms and formats. J Dilla invented how we produce music today. To distribute these never-before-heard songs from the Jay Dee era is an honor. To do so in clean vocals, drums, bass, and instrumental is something even more special.

The amazing Yancey family understands that creative thinking can change everything.”

Advertisement

Dilla’s exclusive, newly released music can be found HERE