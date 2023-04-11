The Marvel machine is still going strong. With Guardians of the Galaxy 3 loaded, Marvel has released the first trailer for The Marvels, which will star Brie Larson.

The film is a sequel to Captain Marvel and will bring in Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from WandaVision and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel from the show of the same name. The trio will form a woman superhero trio.

The synopsis reads:

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.”

According to Variety, the film will be directed by Nia DaCosta, who is making her Marvel debut. You can see the official trailer below.