Nick Cannon Thinks Taylor Swift Would Be an ‘Amazing’ Partner for Baby No. 13

Nick Cannon has his eyes on Taylor Swift as his partner for Baby No. 13.

Popping up on The Howard Stern Show, Nick Cannon isn’t planning a new relationship or child at this particular moment, but if he were, Taylor Swift would potentially be a good partner.

Swift is recently single, and Stern floated the idea to Cannon. He replied, “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Cannon added, “I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.”

Keeping with the joke, Cannon stated having baby 13 with the pop star “would be amazing.”

