After a stellar run at the University of South Carolina, Aliyah Boston is joining the Indiana Fever. On Monday night (Apr. 10), Boston was drafted first overall by the Fever in the WNBA Draft.

It's official – with the first pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft …@aa_boston is going to the @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/t2VdD5URtw — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 10, 2023

“It’s just really special,” said Boston. “I’m thankful, first, to God just for putting me in this position but also thankful to everybody in Indiana, just because they saw something in me and I’m just ready to get there and get to work.”

Rounding out the top 5 draft pics were Maryland’s Diamond Miller, who will join the Minnesota Lynx, Vilanova’s Maddy Siegrist, headed to the Dallas Wings, Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares was drafted by the Washington Mystics before being traded to the Wings, and the last Wings also grabbing Lou Lopez Senechal from UConn.

Advertisement

“She raised the standard of how to approach basketball.”



Aliyah Boston is coming to Indiana.#sponsored | @AnthemBCBS pic.twitter.com/Ocg87PY4TM — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2023

Joining the W from the South Carolina Gamecocks were Laeticia Amihere (No. 8 to the Atlanta Dream), Zia Cooke (No. 10 to the Los Angeles Sparks), Brea Beal (No. 24 to the Lynx), and Victaria Saxton (No. 25 to the Fever).