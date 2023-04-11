A lawsuit filed by the family of late quarterback Dwayne Haskins states he was drugged the night of his death. The drugging is alleged to be a component of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” against Haskins.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Florida, and names four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range, and a hotel as defendants in the suit.

Haskins was struck by a dump truck on April 9, 2022, leading to his death. Haskins was walking on the South Florida highway when he was hit. The lawsuit’s release is described as “an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy.”

The family attorney, Rick Ellsley, also stated Haskins’s watch was stolen before his death. Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit, with his blood alcohol level measuring at .20 and .24. The legal limit of Florida was .08. He also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs used as anesthetics.

Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, wants a jury trial and unspecified damages.