Logan Paul will continue his WWE run. Hitting Twitter, Logan revealed that he renewed his contract with the sports entertainment giant, receiving the trademark HHH point in the process.

The contract is stated to be a multiyear deal and will build upon a wrestling career that already features matches with A-list superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. Paul took on Rollins in a losing effort at Wrestlemania 39.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m gonna keep doing this sport.” – Logan Paul

Triple H added, in conversation with ESPN, “Logan has just been a game-changer. I mean, he’s probably the most natural guy I have ever seen. It’s almost like he was made for this business. … Just being natural as far as talking and being on camera … he’s so good at that. And then his athleticism is just next level. … He’s exactly the kind of guy that I look for as a WWE superstar. Whether he was an influencer or not, he’d be the kind of guy I’d look for as a superstar.”

You can see the moment the ink dried below, and read more on Paul’s new deal here.