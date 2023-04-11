Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to the Baltimore Ravens. What could make the Ravens fans even more happy? How about their new ide receiver partying with Lamar Jackson at LIV on Sunday?

OBJ will sign a one-year, $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. $15 million of the contract is guaranteed. To celebrate, OBJ and Jackson were at LIV Miami as bottles flowed to their section, and the celebration ensued. Could it help out with the team direction of the Ravens and Jackson? That’s yet to be seen.





According to ESPN, the deal closed just ahead of OBJ’s visit to the New York Jets. Beckham broke the news by sharing a picture of his son in a Ravens jersey.

Advertisement

Aside from the Jets, Beckham also visited the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.