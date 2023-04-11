Don’t look for Rudy Gobert to be alongside his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN, the center has been suspended one game for punching his teammate Kyle Anderson during a team huddle.

The Wolves take on the Lakers in the play-in game with the hopes of making the NBA playoffs. If the Wolves lose, he would be available for the second play-in game when the Wolves take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or New Orleans Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

The moment was sparked by a verbal altercation. Gobert was reportedly told “shut the f— up, b—-” and that’s what led to the attack. Gobert issued an apology via Twitter.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

“Tempers flare, you’re in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is,” Anderson said. “You know, s— happens. It’s not the first time something like that has happened.”

Anderson and Gobert reportedly talked through the incident. The Wolves will play the Lakers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on TNT.