Trae Young’s days in an Atlanta Hawks jersey may be numbered. The point guard is scheduled to lead the Hawks into Miami for a play-in game against the Miami HEAT. If he loses, it could be the last visuals of Trae in the Hawks’ threads.

According to The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, the front office of the Hawks have the “green light” for all roster moves. Those moves could include Young.

The potential trade comes just two years after the Hawks made a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Last playoffs, the Hawks were ousted in round 1. This year, they are on the brink of not making it at all.

The rumors come on the heel sof the midseason hire of Quin Snyder to replace Nate McMillan, the latter had issues with Young in the middle of the season.

The Hawks and Heat play Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.